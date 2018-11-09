Columbus Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is investigating after a vehicle was stolen on Saturday night from the Circle K gas station on Forrest Road.
Video surveillance from the gas station showed an unknown black male circling the parking lot, then returning to take a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, that did not belong to him.
The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, and white and red sneakers. He was also wearing a black bandanna and a red and gray backpack.
Police ask that anyone with information about this individual contact the case detective.
