Columbus Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect

Columbus Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect
(Deitrich Jones)
By Julie Waldock | November 9, 2018 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 1:43 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is investigating after a vehicle was stolen on Saturday night from the Circle K gas station on Forrest Road.

Video surveillance from the gas station showed an unknown black male circling the parking lot, then returning to take a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, that did not belong to him.

The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, and white and red sneakers. He was also wearing a black bandanna and a red and gray backpack.

Police ask that anyone with information about this individual contact the case detective.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.