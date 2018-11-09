Columbus Tech hosts ceremony to recognize veterans in the community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College recognized Veterans Day with a special ceremony on Thursday.
The event took place in the McCaulley Auditorium inside the college’s main campus.
The ceremony featured participation by Columbus Tech students and staff, the posting of the colors from Kendrick High School’s JROTC program, the somber “White Table” ceremony, and more.
"Today, we have a Veterans Day activity recognizing all veteran students as well as veterans in the local area. Veterans support this community. So, we need to recognize them in all arenas--- in the school environment as well as in the public environment," said Burton Stewart, political science instructor at Columbus Tech.
Veterans who attended the ceremony were treated to a box lunch.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.