Damp and dreary Friday ahead before the weekend cold front

By the evening though, the long-awaited cold front finally pushes through, gradually taking the extensive cloud cover and any lingering light rain out of our area. Temperatures will fall to the low 40s overnight ushering in a chilly and breezy start to Saturday. Over the weekend, highs will top out in the upper 50s at best with plenty of sunshine early on. But by Sunday, more clouds filter in prior to a developing low pressure system moving our way from the Gulf. This next rainmaker will bring another round of wet weather to the Valley on Monday and Tuesday before pushing in a potent blast of winter air by the middle of next week. We’re talking the potential for freezing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs possibly running below average in the upper 50s and low 60s even into next weekend!