East AL high school seniors denied at polls after registering to vote through school initiative

The Russell County Registrar’s office said since the deadline to register to vote was October 22 of this year, if the registrars office were to receive those students' voter registrations today, postmarked before the deadline, and if the students voted by a provisional ballot, those students’ votes would then be counted as valid and included in Tuesday’s certification. News Leader 9 also reached out to the HeadCount voter registration project for a statement on the situation, they said they’re aware of the situation and “.because HeadCount never handled any of those students' voter registration forms (we never sent any nor received any) there [sic] wasn’t much we could do to help.”