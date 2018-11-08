FEMA hiring Georgians to help with hurricane recovery efforts

FEMA is partnering with Georgia to hire residents to assist with hurricane recovery efforts. (Source: FEMA)
By Krista Monk | November 8, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 10:31 PM

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - The State of Georgia and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are partnering to hire Georgia residents to help work on the hurricane recovery efforts.

FEMA said each week more jobs are posted.

Anyone interested in local hire opportunities should go to USAJOBS.gov and create a free account. The positions typically include the words “Local Hire” in the job title. This week’s local hire opportunities are for a Site Inspector Specialist and a Public Assistance Program Delivery Manager. The positions pay $20.22 to $30.29 an hour and include sick leave and health benefits.
Several of the jobs are based in Atlanta, but several others said the location was “negotiable after selection.”

According to FEMA, Georgia residents will be hired for 120 days with the possibility of having their term extended.

FEMA said residents interested for local hire positions have until Nov. 12 to submit their applications. Those hired will join the recovery team of local, state and federal workers, voluntary agencies and community organizations that are already in place.

FEMA said more opportunities will be made public in the weeks ahead and some of the jobs will be in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Michael, while the others will be in or near the Atlanta area.

If you are interested in applying for a position, you can do so on USAJOBS.gov.

