GUEST SEGMENT: Amerigroup and Omega Psi Phi host health and resource fair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two Columbus organizations are working to together to provide the Chattahoochee Valley with a health and resource fair.
Amerigroup and Omega Psi Phi are joining together to meet health and financial needs among other things.
The event will allow attendees to take part in HIV screening, GED information, financial assistance programs and many more.
The fair is part of Omega Psi Phi’s Achievement Week that highlights the work groups of people do for the community.
They will host events for veterans, a church service and an awards banquet to honor community leaders both locally and nationally.
The health and resource fair is being held at the Columbus Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.