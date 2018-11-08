Hearing scheduled in Albany after Abrams' campaign files complaint against Dougherty County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Court documents show that a hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday at the Albany Federal Courthouse after the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a complaint against the Dougherty County elections superintendent on Thursday.
The document says that it is an “evidentiary hearing” and that Judge Louis Sands will be presiding.
ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Stacey Abrams' campaign filed a complaint on Thursday against Dougherty County following the Nov. 6 election, according to campaign officials.
The campaign filed the complaint to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia in Dougherty County, asking for an injunction.
The injunction, the campaign said in a release, is to direct the board of elections “to count any absentee ballots received between 7 p.m. on Election Day and close of business on Friday, which is consistent with the way that counting overseas military and overseas' ballots are handled.”
Hurricane Michael’s impact also remains unknown and many parts of South Georgia had mail routed through Tallahassee, Florida, campaign officials said.
Campaign officials said they have reports indicating ballots never showed up or showed up late in South Georgia.
“Our mission is to make sure that every eligible vote in Georgia is counted and until that happens we will continue to fight,” the campaign said in the release.
The Abrams campaign also assembled a litigation team.
The voting gap between Abrams and Brian Kemp, republican nominee for governor, is 62,721 votes.
The Kemp campaign previously claimed victory in the governor’s race.
Below is a copy of the official complaint filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia:
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.