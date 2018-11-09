Home Depot partners with Disabled American Veterans to transform Phenix City facility

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Home Depot partnered with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 66 transform their facility for Phenix City veterans.
More than 10 members of Team Depot completed the work including installation of a wheelchair ramp and deck, and kitchen and bathroom repairs and upgrades.
One veteran in the chapter said they are grateful to Home Depot for the assistance.
"We reached out to Team Depot and Team Depot graciously gave us a grant to come in and do X number of things. One of the things that we needed was a wheelchair ramp at our back entrance door," said William Epps Jr., commander with DAV Chapter 66.
The project is part of Home Depot’s eight annual Celebration of Service campaign to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families.
