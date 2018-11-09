House of Heroes celebrates 3rd annual Heart of Serving Luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - House of Heroes celebrated its 3rd annual Heart of Serving Luncheon Monday afternoon.
The luncheon took place at the St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus. WTVM’s Jason Dennis served as the emcee.
House of Heroes provides repair and cleaning services to the homes of military veterans. The luncheon serves as a fundraiser and as a thank-you to the veterans and volunteers who work on the projects.
It’s really awesome to go to these homes and help out the veterans and their families and to see their reaction--- to get the hugs and the tears that fill their eyes,” said Joshua McQuien with House of Heroes.
The House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter will soon be starting work on its 100th home for the year.
