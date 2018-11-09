Man arrested on child pornography charge in Columbus appears in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect arrested on child pornography charges in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court on Thursday.
26-year-old De’Andre Downs was arrested under the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
In court, Cpl. Amanda Hogan said she posed as a 14-year-old girl on the dating app Meetme and Meetme24. She said Downs texted her on the app wanting to meet with her for a sexual encounter.
According to Hogan, she texted Downs that she was only 14 years old, but he replied that he didn’t mind. She testified later that Downs texted her about how they would meet up to have sex in his car.
Hogan said Downs was arrested at a local Circle K convenience store where he was waiting in his car. As he was taken into custody, Downs said he thought the girl was 18.
He pleaded not guilty in court. Downs’ bond is set at $25,000. His case was bound to Superior Court.
