Medical researchers cite possible connection to antibiotic and polio-like illness symptoms

The FDA report states the approved pediatric labeling of Levaquin is for treatment of inhalation of anthrax and plague in patients 6 months of age and older. According to the CDC, in recent decades, an average of one to 17 cases human plague cases have been reported each year; that would mean an estimation of 51 cases from 2011-2014. Yet, in the FDA report, 17.6 million patients received a prescription for oral levofloxacin tablets from U.S. pharmacies from April 2011 through March 2014.