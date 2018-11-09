Mildred L. Terry Library and YMCA in Columbus observe 3rd annual Veterans Day celebration

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The staff of Mildred L. Terry Library in Columbus along with the YMCA celebrated their third annual Veterans Day celebration Thursday.
The celebration honored those who have served in the armed forces and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The event kicked off with students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.
There were also three retired United States service members who talked about their experiences while serving.
