Eagle Scout, aspiring lawyer, father killed in bar attack

This undated photo provided by former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley and his wife, actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, shows their niece, Alaina Housley, a Pepperdine University freshman who was among those killed in last night's shooting at the Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. ''Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple posted on Instagram. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.'' (Courtesy of Adam Housley via AP) (AP)