Officers catch huge lizard that terrified Florida neighbors

In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 image provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), an escaped pet Asian water monitor lizard is shown after it was captured. It was first reported loose in August in a Davie, Fla. neighborhood. Residents said it lurked in their back yards and scratched at their patio doors. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Thursday the Asian water monitor lizard measures over 8 feet (2.5 meters) long. (Eric Suarez/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP) (Eric Suarez)