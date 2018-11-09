Official groundbreaking for new truck stop held in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - The official groundbreaking for a new truck stop in Smiths Station was held Thursday.
Love’s truck stop will be located at the corner of Summerville Road and U.S. Highway 280/431. Construction begins in January and the project will take approximately seven months to complete.
Love’s will feature 50 truck parking spots along with Chester’s Fried Chicken and God Father’s Pizza.
The mayor of Smiths Station said the new truck stop is just another growing factor for the town.
“It’s a good thing our city is growing. We are the second fastest growing county in the state, Lee County is. This is just the beginning of our economic boom here in Smiths Station, Alabama,” said Mayor Fred Copeland.
Community leaders and officials came out to support the groundbreaking.
