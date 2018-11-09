ProtectMueller protests held in cities nationwide

(RNN) – Large protests were held in New York City, Chicago and other parts of the country on Thursday from people demanding that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation not be interfered with by new acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.
The most visible of the protests took place in Manhattan, where what appeared to be hundreds of people marched downtown, along Fifth Avenue on which Trump Tower sits, into Times Square, and ultimately to Union Square.
The protesters carried signs that said “Hand Off Mueller” and “Protect Mueller” and the hashtag #ProtectMueller trended on Twitter.
In other cities across the country, people posted pictures of their own gatherings under the #ProtectMueller banner, from Massachusetts to Florida to Texas.
Activists had called for protests the day before, in the wake of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation that left Whitaker in charge of the special counsel investigation.
From the investigation’s outset until Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had been its official overseer.
According to Reuters, the protests were organized by the liberal group MoveOn and operated under the banner, “nobody is Above the Law.”
