Protesters target home of Fox News' Tucker Carlson

FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. Washington police are investigating a protest outside the home of Carlson as a possible hate crime. According to a police report, a group of demonstrators gathered outside Carlson's Northwest Washington home Wednesday night, Nov. 7, 2018. A video posted on social media but later removed shows people standing outside a darkened home chanting "Tucker Carlson we will fight/We know where you sleep at night." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)