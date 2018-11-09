Stage production ‘Kudzo The Musical’ premiers at the Springer Opera House in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new stage production premiered at the Springer Opera House in Columbus Thursday night.
The script for Kudzo The Musical was written by local artists Paul Pierce, Springer producing artistic director and legendary songwriter Allen Levi. Kudzo is set in the city of Columbus in 1954.
"It's really beautiful and it really is about building something just through sheer force of will,” said Pierce.
The musical is described as a show that celebrates local folklore and weirdness with original bluegrass, blues, gospel, and comedy tunes. Kudzo plays at the McClure Theatre at the Springer until Nov. 18.
