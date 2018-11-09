Suspect voter fraud? Here’s how to report it

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The polls may be closed for this election but it’s not all over yet. Voter fraud reports are still circulating across Alabama and Georgia.
The Secretary of State for Georgia and Alabama have both set up sites where people can now report alleged voter fraud cases.
The web sites can be used to confidentially report suspected irregularities in state and local elections or suspected violations of the state Campaign Practices.
Once your report is submitted, it will be reviewed and, if necessary elections investigators may contact you for additional information.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.