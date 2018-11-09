2 suspects arrested, 3 more at large in armed robbery, assault in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a case of alleged armed robbery and assault involving five suspects.
Just after midnight on Nov. 9, two victims reported to police that they were assaulted by three unknown suspects in a Preakness Dr. residence.
The victims said that each of these unknown suspects had guns and demanded their valuables before fleeing the scene with several items.
An investigation found that two 16-year-old females, Haley Napoletan and Antonizia Sharp, were present during the robbery and involved in the planning and execution of the crime.
Both Napoletan and Sharp have been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Police have not yet been able to identify the remaining three suspects.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
