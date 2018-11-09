Veterans Day highlights vets across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - November is a month to celebrate our veterans and many organizations are in the community to help them transition back to civilian life and tell their stories.
“A veteran is one that truly has selfless service and puts the needs and desires, and protection of others ahead of their own on a daily basis," said Neola Alston, who is a retired U.S. Army officer.
The tri-city is a part of one the biggest military communities in the U.S. due to Fort Benning and thousands choose to retire here.
Many veterans say they would not be who they are today without the military.
“The military gave me my shot at life, independence, learning the values that I know have today,” says Alston. “Shortly after being in while I knew I wanted to make it a career.”
The Purple Heart is earned by soldiers who have been seriously injured and wounded in combat. Sergeant Danny Hill says he lost his two partners fighting for our country and is thankful to be alive to give back to the community.
“To have a Purple Heart myself and to still be walking around talking about it, it’s a blessing and I’m able to mentor young soldiers and let them keep on striving," says Hill. "You have to be strong if you’re a soldier instead of giving up on life because you’re wounded, you have to stay strong.”
Veterans Day celebrates all branches of the military.
“Serving aboard a ship is unique. It’s not like being in the Army or the Air Force or the Marine Corps," says retired U.S. Navy serviceman Leroy Davis. "When you’re on a ship and at sea, you’re a thousand miles away from land, so you have to work as one.”
