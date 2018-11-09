1 Year Later: Troup County investigators still searching for missing elderly woman

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Saturday, Nov. 10 marks one year since 75-year-old Carol Evans went missing.
Her case prompting a county-wide search in Troup County.
Investigators say they are not giving up, hoping someone will come forward with information.
“It has been a year, kind of frustrating, kind of pull on our investigators what happened,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is drawing attention from all over.
Sgt. Smith says while countless hours have been put into the case, what exactly happened still remains a mystery.
“We still believe, have the assumption that she just left walking after her husband had seen her. From that point don’t really know where she went,” said Smith.
According to deputies, Evans was last seen at her home by her husband at 238 Lower Lovelace Road on Nov. 10, 2017, around 2:00 p.m.
Crews searched the area for weeks before calling off their efforts.
Since that time, few tips have been given to investigators, and all tips have lead to nowhere, according to Sgt. Smith.
“Initially, when it was first going on, we got some tips in, then we didn’t receive anything,” said Smith.
Smith says this is still an open, active case.
He is encouraging the public to help with answers and finding closure for Mrs. Evans' husband, family, friends and investigators.
“Big tip, small tip, it doesn’t really matter at this point. A year later, if you just remember seeing her. Please give us a call,” said Smith.
Mrs. Evans is described as being around 5′2″ and weighing around 180 pounds.
Family and sheriff’s office investigators also say she suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (706) 883-1616.
