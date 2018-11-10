Backstreet Boys coming to Alabama and Georgia on new world tour

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Backstreet Boys are back with some great news for their fans.
The 90′s boy band announced Friday that they’re releasing a brand new album titled “DNA” and embarking on a world tour.
The tour starts in May 2019 at Portugal. The group won’t make their way to the surrounding areas valley area until August 2019.
- Aug. 20: Raleigh, NC
- Aug. 21: Atlanta, GA
- Aug. 23: Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- Aug. 24: Orlando, FL
- Aug. 26: Nashville, TN
- Aug. 27: Memphis, TN
- Aug. 30: New Orleans, LA
- Sep. 3: Lafayette, LA
- Sep. 4: Birmingham, AL
“When this group started 26 years ago- and through all the highs and lows of our career- we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” member Howie D said in a statement.
“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do. We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”
Their album will be dropping on January 25 and tour Tickets go on sale November 14, 2019.
