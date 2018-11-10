China auto sales fall in October, deepening slump

In this Oct. 31, 2018, photo, a staff members walks past a semi truck loaded with new vehicles in the parking lot for a local automaker in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China's auto sales sank for a fourth month in October, tumbling 13 percent from a year earlier and adding to an unexpectedly painful downturn for global automakers in their biggest market. (Chinatopix via AP)