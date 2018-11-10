EAMC introduces new visitor management system

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center is now using a new visitor management program called Fast Pass.
According to Hospital staff, the new system will help to manage and identify visitors.
They say this will help ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff members in restricted access areas.
Currently, the system is only in the Women’s and Children’s Center but will expand to the Emergency Department, the Psychiatry unit and ICU.
Visitors 14 and younger will not be required to use the new system but must be accompanied by an adult.
