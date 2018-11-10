Georgia Governor to hold special legislative session for hurricane relief

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will convene a special legislative session next week to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The special session starts Tuesday. Its purpose will be to try and allocate emergency funding to state agencies and local governments following Hurricane Michael damage.
The special session will also discuss taxation related to recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Michael.
“Many of Georgia’s communities were severely impacted by Hurricane Michael as families, businesses, and farmers sustained significant financial losses,” said Deal.
"Our state appropriations need to be amended to minimize financial losses following the storm and to ensure Georgia’s continued prosperity in the coming months.”
