Increasing Clouds For Veterans Day...

Not too much change in my forecast from yesterday. Looking like we’ll start off cold again tomorrow morning with widespread 30′s and 40′s. Should rebound into the upper 50′s on Veterans Day, and staying dry, only thing will be increasing clouds throughout the day. Low pressure will develop over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and rain will overspread the area on Sunday night. Monday looks very wet, with rain around all day, into Monday night, possibly into Tuesday morning. Should be a good soaking rain with widespread totals of 1-3 inches of rain. Rain will clear out by Tuesday night, with much colder air moving in afterwards. High’s struggle to reach 50 Wednesday and Thursday, with many locations touching the freezing mark Tuesday & Wednesday night. Increasing confidence that another system will bring another shot of rain late next week.