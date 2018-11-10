Overflo Outreach Ministries celebrates 2nd annual Bourgeoisie and Bow Ties Community Awards Gala in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It was a special night for good Samaritans in the Fountain City.
Overflo Outreach Ministries presented its second annual Bourgeoisie and Bow Ties Community Awards Gala on Friday.
The event celebrates members of the Columbus community who give their time, talent, and resources to help others. This year’s event recognized five community service leaders and college scholarships were awarded to two deserving students from the Columbus area.
“The comes points where we have to pause to say thank you to those that are working hard and doing a lot of work. We have to thank Overflo Ministries for pulling this together, recognizing the community, and playing such an amazing role here in Columbus, said Teddy Reese, a participant in the gala.
The community awards gala was hosted by Fox 54’s Roslyn Giles.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.