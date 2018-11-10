Sports Overtime: Week 13

(WTVM) - It’s week 13 Sports Overtime. This week’s Game of the Week is Thomasville at Beulah.
Here’s a list of high school football games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:
Woodward Academy vs. Carver
Columbus vs. Salem
Hardaway vs. Eastside
Oconee County vs. Troup
Harris County vs. Dutchtown
Elbert County vs. Callaway
Spencer vs. Rabun County
Macon County vs. Chatt. County
Manchester vs. ECI
Taylor County vs. Charlton County
Brookstone vs. Christian Heritage
Westfield vs. Southland
Calvary Christian vs. Community Christian
Davidson vs. Central
Fairhope vs. Auburn
St. Paul’s vs. Opelika
Eufaula vs. Hueytown
Pleasant Grove vs. Beauregard
Valley vs. Briarwood Christian
Thomasville vs. Beulah
LaFayette vs. Geneva County
Florala vs. Lanett
Wilcox vs. Chambers
Glenwood vs. Bessemer
