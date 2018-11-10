Sports Overtime: Week 13

November 9, 2018 at 9:56 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 9:56 PM

(WTVM) - It’s week 13 Sports Overtime. This week’s Game of the Week is Thomasville at Beulah.

Here’s a list of high school football games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:

Woodward Academy vs. Carver

Columbus vs. Salem

Hardaway vs. Eastside

Oconee County vs. Troup

Harris County vs. Dutchtown

Elbert County vs. Callaway

Spencer vs. Rabun County

Macon County vs. Chatt. County

Manchester vs. ECI

Taylor County vs. Charlton County

Brookstone vs. Christian Heritage

Westfield vs. Southland

Calvary Christian vs. Community Christian

Davidson vs. Central

Fairhope vs. Auburn

St. Paul’s vs. Opelika

Eufaula vs. Hueytown

Pleasant Grove vs. Beauregard

Valley vs. Briarwood Christian

Thomasville vs. Beulah

LaFayette vs. Geneva County

Florala vs. Lanett

Wilcox vs. Chambers

Glenwood vs. Bessemer

