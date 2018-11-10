Suspect accused of child cruelty in Columbus appears in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect arrested for child cruelty in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court on Friday.
28-year-old Deandre Boyd is charged with cruelty to children, reckless conduct, criminal trespass, battery, and obstruction.
Boyd is accused of cruelty to a two-week-old baby. A DFCS officer also stated that Boyd threw a rocker that the baby was in against a wall, which tossed the baby out of the rocker.
According to a statement from another officer, doctors said there was damage to the baby’s brain due the incident. The officer also said Boyd punched the mother of the child multiple times and punched holes in the wall of the home.
Bond was revoked and the case was sent to Superior Court.
