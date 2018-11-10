TOP 9 ON 9: Week in review

(WTVM) - People around the Chattahoochee Valley and around the nation went to the polls this week to cast their vote in midterm elections. While votes are still being tallied in several key races, including the Georgia gubernatorial election, the elections are not the only thing that happened throughout the week.
Let’s take a look back at the top nine stories on News Leader 9 this week.
Two men died Monday, Nov. 5 when a car they were driving crashed into a tractor-trailer that was making a left-hand turn onto Victory Dr. in Columbus. The men’s vehicle reportedly went under the tractor-trailer.
A woman is wanted for third-degree robbery at a Walmart in Phenix City. Police have now released surveillance photos of the suspect in the hopes someone may recognize her.
Columbus Police are investigating after a Columbus City employee allegedly stole $12, 671.18 from the West Georgia Inspectors Association.
A tip from a law enforcement agency in Louisiana about a stolen 18-wheeler led to the recovery of the more than $500,000 worth of merchandise in Talbotton. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assumed the investigation and found that it was a multi-state incident and arrested three men.
A fifth suspect in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut in Columbus has been named. Tyree Smith is wanted for the April 2018 murder of 32-year-old Branden Denson. Smith has “Flossie” and the initial “S” tattooed on his right arm.
A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the shooting death of a man on Winston Rd. in Columbus. 21-year-old Decarlos Warren is wanted for the late April murder of Darrell Boggans, who was also a victim in a shooting just weeks earlier that left another man dead.
A Wisconsin 10-year-old is facing murder charges after she allegedly killed a six-month-old boy at a daycare. The girl was reportedly holding the baby when she dropped him and he hit his head on a stool and began to cry. Fearing she would get in trouble, the girl began to stomp on his head to get him to stop crying. The baby died two days later.
A California music teacher was arrested after he punched a student during class. Before the scuffle, the video showed the student throwing a basketball at the 64-year-old Riley and calling him names.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp has resigned as Georgia’s secretary of state and has declared victory over Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The race has not yet been officially called, however.
