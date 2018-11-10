Welcoming Whalen: Gophers to start season with sellout crowd

"It always felt full, but to have that true sellout, it was just such a good memory and such an unbelievable feeling as a player that I'm just so excited that they get to experience that and they get to experience what it's like to play in this arena with all of its history," Whalen said. "This is a place that, as a kid growing up in Minnesota, I just wanted to come and watch games here. I never dreamt that I would play here. So for me to have them get to experience this is really special."