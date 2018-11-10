Workout studio in Phenix City combats bullying with self-defense classes for kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Parents and students say bullying is a problem that’s not going away any time soon.
Around 60 percent of middle school students say they’ve been bullied nationwide. One gym in Phenix City is taking on the issue by teaching self-defense, mental toughness, and controlling anger. The gym is called Body by Design and is located 23rd Street.
“It’s not all about fighting. It’s not about beating someone who’s picking on them, it’s about making them feel comfortable in their environment,” says instructor Chavo Pagan.
They’re starting it for young boys and girls ages six and older. They say that’s when they see the most bullying activity. They say it’s not only to help those who have been bullied before, but they also want to teach the negatives of bullying to those who may have hurt others. Parents say their children need it now more than ever.
“My son did go through a situation with bullying at school, and he would walk away. But the child that was bullying another child made him hit my son,” says parent Chevette Bailey.
She says she brought her child to this class to help boost his confidence if ever approached by a bully.
“Kids today have become very cruel. They’re not the same kids as they were when we were growing up. Kids no longer use words, they use hands to be hurtful and are trying to hurt your child. So I want my kid to defend himself,” says Bailey.
Organizers say everything taught will only be used for defensive purposes. We’re not only teaching them how to protect themselves, we’re teaching them how to have an outlet. We’re teaching them first of all how to walk away from a situation,” says organizer Carlos Moffett.
These classes will be going all throughout the weekend and they’re encouraging everyone in the community to come out. Below is a list of class times this weekend:
Saturday: 11 a.m.- noon
Sunday: 4 p.m. -5 p.m.
