Georgia Governor race still hasn’t been called: Here’s what’s happening

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The polls have been closed for four days now but the Georgia Gubernatorial race still hasn’t been officially called. Brian Kemp claims victory but Stacey Abrams and her campaign claim there are still votes that haven’t been counted yet.
Friday morning President Donald Trump officially weighed in on the ongoing race between tweeting that Kemp “won” the election and said it’s now “time to move on!”
Brian Kemp responded to the President tweeting, "Enough with the political games. Let's put hardworking Georgians first!"
Even though the race hasn’t been officially called, Kemp resigned as Georgia’s Secretary of State on Thursday, and according to current Governor Nathan Deal, will soon begin taking on governor duties.
Deal tweeted Wednesday that his office would start working with Kemp on the transition.
Meanwhile, Abrams has not conceded and says her team is using the time to make sure every vote in Georgia is counted in order to confirm a fair election.
Since the election, supporters of Abrams have been canvassing across the state urging citizens to make sure their provisional and absentee votes get counted.
Her campaign also hosted a press conference in Atlanta where voters from across the state could come to report voting problems they encountered.
This all stems from allegations of voter fraud, missing absentee, and late provisional ballots that have yet to be counted.
Georgia’s Democratic Party filed a complaint Thursday against Dougherty County’s Board of Elections, saying some crucial absentee ballots were not issued to voters in time.
Then, On Friday a Dougherty County judge ordered the board to accept any remaining absentee ballots postmarked by November 6 and received by November 9.
With no concession and votes still being counted, there is still no clear date for when a winner in this year’s Gubernatorial race will be announced.
