Gov. Deal orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of former GA Supreme Court justice

(WTVM) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has ordered flags to fly half-staff on Tuesday, Nov. 13 in honor of the late Chief Justice P. Harris Hines.
Hines was killed in a car accident Sunday, Nov. 4 near Atlanta.
He spent 50 years serving as a judge in Cobb County and on the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Flags are to fly half-staff at judicial buildings and grounds throughout Georgia, in additional to the State Capital building and grounds.
Deal’s order states it is “fitting and proper to recognize Justice Hines’ service to the United States of America and the State of Georgia” by lowering the flags on the day of his interment.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.