Georgia is the 2nd most stressed out state, according to a new study

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Zippia has once again released their rankings of the most stressed states in the U.S. and this time Georgia landed the number two spot.
Zippia, a career data analysis company, used census and other government statistics ranging from 2012-2016 to come up with the rankings. They study six main criteria to measure stress:
- Long commute times
- Unemployment rates
- Hours worked
- Population density
- Home price to income ratio
- Percent uninsured population
With a population of more than 10 Million, Georgia has a current unemployment rate of 3.7 which falls around average- ranking 25th for all of the United States.
However, the peach states loses major points when it comes to traffic and commutes. This year Georgia ranked sixth for worst overall road congestion in America.
Zippia says that all of this combined with high uninsurance rates and low education rates earns Georgia the silver medal spot of the rankings.
However, things may be looking up: Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent just last month, its lowest level since 2001.
Plus, high school graduation rates are also reaching new levels, rising from 69% in 2012 to almost 82% this year.
So, stressed out or not, Georgians still have plenty of other reasons to smile.
Check out what other states also ranked among the most stressed out:
- New Jersey
- Georgia
- Florida
- California
- New York
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Virginia
- Mississippi
