Opelika officials work to improve water quality

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - For the past several weeks, city of Opelika officials have been working on ways to improve the Pepperell Branch Watershed.
Now, they are doing their best to make sure all hands are on deck. Officials toured the watershed to decide what steps need to be taken to help improve water quality.
“We have our storm water grant committee consisting of 20 to 25 people. We have a bus so that we can ride the rim of this 4900 acre watershed and the grant committee who is going to help us write the grant for treatment to improve the water quality can see the issues that are out there on the landscape. Actually get to see it, instead of just talking about it in a meeting,” said Opelika Storm Water Coordinator John Harris.
City officials recently labeled all Pepperell Branch storm drains with storm drain markers as a little reminder of where trash could end up.
