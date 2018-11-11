Stormy Week Ahead...

Weather is expected to change dramatically overnight across the Valley. Storm system is brewing to our west, and SW flow will overspread deep tropical moisture from the Pacific over our area. As a result, a series of disturbances will bring very wet weather to our area Monday-Thursday. With two distinct rounds, first being Monday into Tuesday, and then a brief break Wednesday morning, before a second round of rain moves in Wednesday night into Thursday. Can’t rule out some thunder south of Columbus on Monday night into Tuesday. Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4″ are expected. Cold front will move through as the rain continues on Tuesday, dropping temps into the 50′s, and temps look to stay cold with rainy conditions though Thursday. We look to dry out Friday and beyond with temperatures staying below average.