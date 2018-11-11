Thousands gather for 9th Annual Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The chilly weather outside did not stop thousands of people from having a good time at the annual food truck festival at Woodruff Farm Park. Organizers say the event drew more than 3,000 people.
“There’s twenty-three food trucks. They’re all doing really well. As one of our fundraisers. This is a popular event for Uptown Columbus. This is what Columbus is all about,” says Uptown Columbus CEO Ross Horner.
They say the event has a great economic impact. They say all the money raised goes toward things like Friday night concerts, the splash pad and other amenities for Uptown Columbus.
Organizers say some of the trucks come from all over the region.
This was the event’s ninth year in a row making its way to the Chattahoochee Valley.
