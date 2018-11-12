Annual Veterans Day dinner held in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - An annual Veterans Day dinner for Tuskegee veterans was held in Smiths Station Saturday.
The dinner was held at VFW Post 5228 and 30 veterans were treated with a Thanksgiving-like meal along with a certificate of appreciation.
Organizers says it’s a great way to thank those who have helped us stay free.
“Part of mission is vets helping vets, and we do more for veterans than anybody else does,” said Tom Baltzell, commander of VFW Post 5228.
This year marks the 27th year the post has held this dinner.
