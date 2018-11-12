Auburn University student, two recent grads named Rhodes Scholarship finalists

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An Auburn University senior and two alumni who graduated in the spring have been named finalists for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.
Senior Natalie Palmquist and recent graduates Katie Kirk and Chris Maurice may be named among the 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholars who will pursue graduate studies at the University of Oxford.
Palmquist is a civil engineering major and is minoring in philanthropy and nonprofit studies.
Kirk is a spring 2018 summa cum laude graduate with a major in philosophy and minors in German and English.
Maurice is a spring 2018 summa cum laude graduate with a major in finance.
“Our students engage and lead at extraordinarily high levels, and Chris, Katie and Natalie are wonderful examples of Auburn excellence,” Auburn President Steven Leath said. “We are eager to see the impact they will have on their communities and our world.”
200 students across the country are named finalists from the 1,000 students endorsed by their respective universities.
