Back to the polls: Georgia Secretary of State election forces run off

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Brian Kemp has already made plans to resign as Georgia Secretary of State but it’s not yet clear who will take his place.
In the close election between Democrat John Barrow and Republic Brad Raffensperger, neither party was able to gain a majority. This means Georgia voters will have to participate in a runoff election.
Barrow is a former congressman who represented the Central Savannah area while Raffensperger formerly represented the metro Atlanta area in the state house.
Officials have already begun the process of re-sending absentee ballots and coordinating polling places.
Early voting begins Nov. 26th with the official voting day planned for December 4th.
