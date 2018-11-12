11 Chattahoochee Valley brothers serve more than 150 years in the military

(WTVM) - A family from the Chattahoochee Valley has forged a long career together in the military, serving more than 150 years between them.
Eleven of the Davis brothers all made the choice to serve in the military at some point during their lives.
Combined the brothers devoted 158 years to military service.
Thank you for your service, Octavius, Nathaniel, Washington, Edward, Calvin, Julius, Augusta, Frederick, LeBronze, Alphonza and Ben, Jr.
Share a picture of your veterans with us at pix@wtvm.com, so we can thank them and put them into a slideshow!
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.