11 Chattahoochee Valley brothers serve more than 150 years in the military
Davis Brothers
By Alex Jones | November 12, 2018 at 9:27 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 9:27 AM

(WTVM) - A family from the Chattahoochee Valley has forged a long career together in the military, serving more than 150 years between them.

Eleven of the Davis brothers all made the choice to serve in the military at some point during their lives.

Combined the brothers devoted 158 years to military service.

Thank you for your service, Octavius, Nathaniel, Washington, Edward, Calvin, Julius, Augusta, Frederick, LeBronze, Alphonza and Ben, Jr.

Davis Brothers ((Source: LeBronze Davis))

