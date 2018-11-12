Cold & Damp The Next Few Days...

Very wet afternoon across the Valley, and this wet weather looks to stick around through Thursday. Southwesterly flow is pumping in lots of moisture into the area, and will bring several rounds of rainfall over the next few days. Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4″ are expected, and low lying areas that are prone to flooding could see some minor issues. Two distinct rounds of rainy weather are ahead, now through Tuesday, a bit of a break Wednesday morning, and then another round of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. To add insult to injury, its cold outside, and there’s nothing worse than that damp/wet cold. Cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon, making it even colder, and temperatures will fall into the 40′s by tomorrow evening, and we will struggle to reach 50F Wednesday and Thursday. Yikes! Good news is we will dry out starting Friday, and look to stay dry, with slightly below normal temperatures this weekend, into the beginning of next week!