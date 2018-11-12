Dinglewood Pharmacy still scrambling hot dogs after 100 years

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Tuesday, Nov. 13 marks 100 years since Dinglewood Pharmacy went into business.
To celebrate, they’re hosting several events ranging from raffles to meeting the eatery’s iconic Lieutenant.
The events began Monday, Nov. 12 with a chili dog eating contest that News Leader 9′s Chuck Leonard and Tony Sloan entered.
The wiener winner was able to eat thirteen chili dogs in ten minutes, Tony Sloan scarfed down six and Chuck Leonard finished two.
A raffle was also held throughout the day, giving away gift certificates, a framed Dinglewood print and a Yeti cooler full of Dinglewood merchandise.
The anniversary day festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. with free coffee and breakfast goodies with the first 25 people in the door receiving free Dinglewood boxed cards.
From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Lieutenant, the iconic cook who recently retired, will be available for pictures and to sign cards.
All merchandise is also ten percent off throughout the anniversary celebration.
