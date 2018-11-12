Dreary & Wet Weather in the Days Ahead

Monday will stay on the chilly side with temperatures struggling to reach 60 this afternoon as clouds and rain dominate the sky. A warm front lifting through tonight though will introduce a chance of thunderstorms in the mix and keep us a little milder heading into tomorrow morning—that brief warm-up won’t last long though. A cold front moving through tomorrow will drop our temperatures throughout the day, keeping us hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday into Thursday. Finally, a stronger cold front comes through Thursday, pushing out any remaining rain by the afternoon and ushering in another dose of chilly and drier air.