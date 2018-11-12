Dreary & Wet Weather in the Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Monday off to a wet start thanks to an unsettled pattern in place across the Southeast this week. Off-and-on periods of rain will continue through Thursday morning as a series of disturbances moving through the Valley keep rain chances elevated (right around 100%!) over the next few days.
Monday will stay on the chilly side with temperatures struggling to reach 60 this afternoon as clouds and rain dominate the sky. A warm front lifting through tonight though will introduce a chance of thunderstorms in the mix and keep us a little milder heading into tomorrow morning—that brief warm-up won’t last long though. A cold front moving through tomorrow will drop our temperatures throughout the day, keeping us hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday into Thursday. Finally, a stronger cold front comes through Thursday, pushing out any remaining rain by the afternoon and ushering in another dose of chilly and drier air.
Sunshine returns in full by Friday and sticks around through the weekend, with morning lows in the 30s and highs rebounding to the 60s by Saturday. Regardless, temperatures will be running well-below average over the next 10 days. For the next few days at least, keep the umbrella and rain jacket with you!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.