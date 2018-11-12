FOX NFL celebrates Fort Benning’s centennial with live broadcast

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Sunday is a celebration of one hundred years for Fort Benning and Armistice Day.
“It’s just awesome. To recognize the men and women that serve this country here at Fort Benning and throughout the country. It’s just an awesome event to have,” says Fort Benning Chief of Plans and Operations, Bill Barnello.
Fox NFL Sunday joined the celebration by broadcasting live from York field. Michael Strahan from ABC’s Good Morning America was one of the hosts for the live broadcast.
“We just try to have fun and you know the military the team we try to have our little team in that studio. Hopefully, it comes across that we have the same type of comradery and love that they have for each other. And we’ll go out of our way for each other as much as they go out the way for each other in the military,” says Strahan.
Thousands came out to watch the Atlanta Falcons versus the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Oakland Raiders. The soldiers say it feels good to be able to enjoy this kind of celebration.
“It’s very exciting to see how much support and love the army gets. How much everyone gets and I’m just excited to have everyone here,” says soldier Tishawn Judd.
“It’s just our chance to say not only thank you from us to them but I think also for them to get a little moment of being normal,” says sports broadcaster Curt Menefee.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.