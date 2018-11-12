GA State Patrol sponsoring 10th Toys for Tots campaign

(WTVM) - In efforts to make sure no child is without a toy this Christmas, the Georgia State Patrol is sponsoring the 10th year of the Toys for Tots campaign.
Each year, the campaign takes place from October through December. Residents drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Georgia State Patrol and designated collection sites across Georgia.
The troopers distribute the toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the local community.
"This is our 10th year partnering with Toys for Tots and now we've expanded through the state. Basically, what it means is that every patrol post in the state of Georgia along with our weigh stations and such, are all collection sites. So, there’s a nice safe place you can take these toys and you know they are going to the right place, which is Toys for Tots," said Lt. Crystal Zion with GSP.
If anyone is unsure of locations to drop off toys, handing an unwrapped toy off to any GSP trooper will work just as well.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.