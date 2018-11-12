Lee Co. DA looking at ‘very lengthy sentence’ for Auburn man convicted of double murder

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - It didn't take a jury long to convict an Auburn man of a double murder.
35-year-old Antonio Reese was arrested back in 2016 in this case where two people died following a deadly vehicle crash.
Throughout the trial, there was emotional testimony from survivors of the crash along with officers who responded to the scene near downtown Opelika.
TJ and Wendy Wallace survived the crash. 58-year-old Dennis Finley and 51-year-old Rhonda Finley died.
Bombshell evidence revealed one second before impact that Reese had the gas pedal to the floor.
Reese was found guilty of nine charges. Heard inside the courtroom, there were drugs inside his vehicle and his license was revoked at the time of the incident.
District Attorney Brandon Hughes says the defendant has an extensive criminal history and his office will be asking for a “very lengthy sentence” in this case where the Finley’s died.
Reese’s sentencing date is set for January 22, 2019.
