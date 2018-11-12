National Infantry Museum hosts a service of remembrance commemorating end of WWI

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum and Soldier center hosted a Service of Remembrance Sunday morning.
The service commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I while crowd paid respects to the nearly 17 million that died in the war.
Ceremony officials rang a bell to mark the exact time the armistice was signed ending the war – the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
The colors of all eight countries involved in the war were each presented, and their national anthems played.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.